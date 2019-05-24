Zelenskyi Cancels Dismissal Of Artemenko And Appointment Of Horkovenko To National Television Council

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has canceled dismissal of Yurii Artemenko as a member of the National Television and Radio Council and appointment of Volodymyr Horkovenko a member of the Council.

Ukrainian News learned this from presidential decrees Nos.332, 323, 324 of May 24, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

By decree No.324 President Zelenskyi dismisses Artemenko as a member of the National Commission on State Regulation of Communications and Information Technology.

Decree No.323 cancels decree No.187 of May 4 on appointment of Horkovenko a member of the National Television and Radio Council.

Decree No.322 cancels decree No.186 of May 4 on dismissal of Artemenko as a member of the National Television and Radio Council.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 4, 2019, then President Petro Poroshenko accepted resignation of Yurii Artemenko as the chairperson of the National Television and Radio Council and appointed Artemenko a member of the National Commission on State Regulation of Communications and Information Technology.