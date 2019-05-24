subscribe to newsletter
  • Journalist Smyrnov Says He Was Not Beaten By Zelenskyi’s Security Guards
Ukrainian news
Journalist Smyrnov Says He Was Not Beaten By Zelenskyi’s Security Guards

Yurii Smyrnov, a journalist with the Liga.net publication, has said that he was not beaten by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s security guards.

Smyrnov wrote this in his column on the publication’s website, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Smyrnov wrote that one of Zelenskyi’s security guards pushed him a couple of meters back while he was walking behind the president.

According to him, the security guards were constantly pushing away journalists who were attempting to get close to Zelenskyi to ask him questions.

Smyrnov wrote that he received several elbows to the stomach while the security guards were pushing journalists away from Zelenskyi, but he stressed that he was not beaten up because these were not deliberate blows.

According to him, these are the classic actions of security guards who believe that they can do whatever they want when they are guarding facilities.

He added that he had no bruises or marks of beatings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Radical Party’s leader Oleh Liashko has asked the prosecutor's office to investigate Zelenskyi’s security guards for obstruction of journalistic activities.

