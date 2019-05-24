subscribe to newsletter
Kolomoiskyi Not Ruling Out Becoming Co-Owner Of PrivatBank

Ihor Kolomoiskyi does not rule out becoming a co-owner of PrivatBank again.

He said this in an interview of a video project of UP, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He added he did not want to destabilize PrivatBank or the banking system by canceling the nationalization of the financial institution.

"I think we have common interests - the former owners and the current owners - to preserve the bank and not to let any losses of the bank depositors," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 18, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv cancelled the nationalization of PrivatBank and also took a decision as for the procedure of nationalization of PrivatBank within the case 826/13813/17, which fully satisfied the appeal of Triantal Investments Ltd controlled by former co-owner of PrivatBank / businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

In particular, the court upheld the plaintiff’s claims regarding cancellation of the decision of the National Bank of Ukraine’s decision No. 105 of December 13, 2016, which determined the list of PrivatBank’s related persons, both individuals and legal entities.

On April 20, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv decided to terminate Ihor Kolomoiskiy's personal guarantee agreement on PrivatBank's refinancing loans received before state entered the capital of the bank.

