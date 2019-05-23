subscribe to newsletter
26.1 26.5
28.95 29.6
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Economy
  • In the international "Kiev" airport named after Igor Sikorsky, the reconstruction of terminal A has been completed
23 May 2019, Thursday, 17:51 23
Economy 2019-05-24T21:45:11+03:00
Ukrainian news
In the international "Kiev" airport named after Igor Sikorsky, the reconstruction of terminal A has been compl

In the international "Kiev" airport named after Igor Sikorsky, the reconstruction of terminal A has been completed

In the international "Kiev" airport named after Igor Sikorsky, the reconstruction of terminal A has been completed.

The founder of the UFuture investment group Vasyl Khmelnitsky has informed reporters about this, according to the Ukrainian News.

"We decided to expand the international terminal so that the Kiev residents and the city guests do not have to wait in long queues during peak hours. Our group systematically reinvests profits into the development of the airport. For this reconstruction project only, 630 million hryvnias have been invested. This way, we would like to prove the effectiveness of public-private partnerships, especially in infrastructure projects of international importance," said Khmelnitsky.

On the first floor of the terminal, there will be 18 check-in desks and 9 security points, and on the second floor, there will be 18 passport control desks.

Also, in the new part of the terminal, a large Duty Free store, a WOG cafe, a restaurant of Spanish cuisine Bellota, a Varenik Fly restaurant with Ukrainian dishes, a fast food Market Plaza restaurant, and several souvenir shops will be opened.

In addition, after 7 years of cooperation between UFuture and the Kyiv airport, more than 2.5 billion hryvnia have been invested in it.

Khmelnitsky also noted that the construction of new hangars is not planned yet.

In addition, at the square in front of the new part of Terminal A, a new parking space with 135 parking lots has been built, what will increase the airport parking capacity by almost 40%.

"We have recently celebrated 1 million passenger traffic this year, and we plan to increase passenger traffic by 15% -20% to 3 million per year," said the chairman of the airport board of directors Denis Kostrzhevsky.

On May 25, the airport is going to be celebrate its 95th birthday.

In the international "Kiev" airport named after Igor Sikorsky, the reconstruction of terminal A has been completed.

The founder of the UFuture investment group Vasyl Khmelnitsky has informed reporters about this, according to the Ukrainian News.

"We decided to expand the international terminal so that the Kiev residents and the city guests do not have to wait in long queues during peak hours. Our group systematically reinvests profits into the development of the airport. For this reconstruction project only, 630 million hryvnias have been invested. This way, we would like to prove the effectiveness of public-private partnerships, especially in infrastructure projects of international importance," said Khmelnitsky.

On the first floor of the terminal, there will be 18 check-in desks and 9 security points, and on the second floor, there will be 18 passport control desks.

Also, in the new part of the terminal, a large Duty Free store, a WOG cafe, a restaurant of Spanish cuisine Bellota, a Varenik Fly restaurant with Ukrainian dishes, a fast food Market Plaza restaurant, and several souvenir shops will be opened.

In addition, after 7 years of cooperation between UFuture and the Kyiv airport, more than 2.5 billion hryvnia have been invested in it.

Khmelnitsky also noted that the construction of new hangars is not planned yet.

In addition, at the square in front of the new part of Terminal A, a new parking space with 135 parking lots has been built, what will increase the airport parking capacity by almost 40%.

"We have recently celebrated 1 million passenger traffic this year, and we plan to increase passenger traffic by 15% -20% to 3 million per year," said the chairman of the airport board of directors Denis Kostrzhevsky.

On May 25, the airport is going to be celebrate its 95th birthday.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv international airport Vasyl Khmelnitsky Igor Sikorsky Terminal A

Archive
News
PGO Interrogates MP Leschenko 18:07
86 MPs Register Draft Rada Resolution Urging Zelenskyi And Cabinet of Ministers To Move Embassy In Israel To Jerusalem From Tel Aviv 18:04
Petro Poroshenko Bloc Renames As European Solidarity 18:00
Supreme Court Receives Third Claim Challenging Legality Of Rada Dissolution 17:55
Zelenskyi Cancels Dismissal Of Artemenko And Appointment Of Horkovenko To National Television Council 17:51
more news
Petition Calling For Zelenskyi’s Resignation Gathers 25,000 Votes Necessary For Consideration In 24 Hours 17:55
Supreme Court Receives Claim On Rada Disbandment Unlawfulness 17:53
Spilna Sprava NGO Head Danyliuk Challenges At Supreme Court Zelenskyi's Decree On Rada Disbandment 12:57
Zelenskyi To Conduct Survey Of Ukrainians On Conclusion Of Peace Agreements With Russia 17:49
39.9% Of Pollees Questioned By Yaremenko Institute And Social Monitoring Center Ready To Vote For Servant Of The People Party, 11.2% - For Opposition Platform - For Life, 9.9% For Petro Poroshenko Bloc At Rada Election 17:41
more news
Zelenskyi's Decree On Rada Disbandment And Scheduling Snap Parliamentary Election For July 21 Takes Effect 12:47
Spilna Sprava NGO Head Danyliuk Challenges At Supreme Court Zelenskyi's Decree On Rada Disbandment 12:57
Justice Ministry Not Entitled To Appeal Against Appointment Of Bohdan As Head Of Presidential Administration 12:53
PGO Interrogates Portnov On May 22 12:51
Belarus Lifts Restrictions On Exports Of Petroleum Products 13:01
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok