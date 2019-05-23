In the international "Kiev" airport named after Igor Sikorsky, the reconstruction of terminal A has been compl

In the international "Kiev" airport named after Igor Sikorsky, the reconstruction of terminal A has been completed.

The founder of the UFuture investment group Vasyl Khmelnitsky has informed reporters about this, according to the Ukrainian News.

"We decided to expand the international terminal so that the Kiev residents and the city guests do not have to wait in long queues during peak hours. Our group systematically reinvests profits into the development of the airport. For this reconstruction project only, 630 million hryvnias have been invested. This way, we would like to prove the effectiveness of public-private partnerships, especially in infrastructure projects of international importance," said Khmelnitsky.

On the first floor of the terminal, there will be 18 check-in desks and 9 security points, and on the second floor, there will be 18 passport control desks.

Also, in the new part of the terminal, a large Duty Free store, a WOG cafe, a restaurant of Spanish cuisine Bellota, a Varenik Fly restaurant with Ukrainian dishes, a fast food Market Plaza restaurant, and several souvenir shops will be opened.

In addition, after 7 years of cooperation between UFuture and the Kyiv airport, more than 2.5 billion hryvnia have been invested in it.

Khmelnitsky also noted that the construction of new hangars is not planned yet.

In addition, at the square in front of the new part of Terminal A, a new parking space with 135 parking lots has been built, what will increase the airport parking capacity by almost 40%.

"We have recently celebrated 1 million passenger traffic this year, and we plan to increase passenger traffic by 15% -20% to 3 million per year," said the chairman of the airport board of directors Denis Kostrzhevsky.

On May 25, the airport is going to be celebrate its 95th birthday.

