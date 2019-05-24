subscribe to newsletter
  • Presidential Administration: Zelenskyi To Dismiss Administration Head Bohdan If Constitutional Court Upholds Lustration Law
24 May 2019, Friday, 12:49 18
Politics 2019-05-24T20:15:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Presidential Administration: Zelenskyi To Dismiss Administration Head Bohdan If Constitutional Court Upholds Lustration Law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi intends to dismiss Presidential Administration head Andrii Bohdan if the Constitutional Court upholds the lustration law.

Ruslan Riaboshapka, deputy head of the Presidential Administration, said this to the press, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the Venice Commission had found some drawbacks in the lustration law.

According to him, Ukraine agreed with the findings of the Venice Commission and intended to introduce amendments to the law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 23, 2019, the Justice Ministry asked the Presidential Administration to hold the lustration checks of Andrii Bohdan.

