  • Liashko Urges PGO To Investigate Beating Of Journalist By Zelenskyi's Guard
24 May 2019, Friday, 12:45 17
Politics 2019-05-24T22:45:07+03:00
Liashko Urges PGO To Investigate Beating Of Journalist By Zelenskyi's Guard

Liashko Urges PGO To Investigate Beating Of Journalist By Zelenskyi's Guard

Member of Parliament Oleh Liashko, the leader of the Radical Party, urges the Prosecutor General's Office to investigate beating of a journalist by the guard of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Liashko wrote this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The guard of Zelenskyi beat a journalist for a question about his staff appointments. I demand that the Prosecutor General's Office open a criminal case," he wrote.

Liashko refers to the Informator online paper which reported that the guard of the President did not allow journalist Yurii Smirnov to ask a question about appointment of Zelenskyi's friend Ivan Bakanov to the post of deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

The incident occurred during IForum in Kyiv on Thursday. The guard of the President blew the journalist three times in the body.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an electronic petition calling for the resignation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has secured the 25,000 votes necessary for its consideration.

Head of the Presidential Administration, Andrii Bohdan, states that the electronic petition to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is not a ground for his resignation.

