IMF To Continue Cooperation With Ukraine After Parliamentary Elections And Appointment Of Cabinet

The International Monetary Fund will continue cooperation with Ukraine regarding the revision of the stand by program after the snap parliamentary elections and appointment of the Cabinet of Ministers.\r\nGerry Rice, the director of the IMF Communications Department, said this at a press briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nAccording to him, the IMF is ready to return to discussions of the further cooperation with Ukraine as soon as a new government is formed.\r\nHe says the IMF mission continues its work in Ukraine.\r\nHe says the IMF does not comment on political changes in any country.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IMF mission started its work in Ukraine on May 21.\r\nA mission of the International Monetary Fund worked in Ukraine in September 2018.