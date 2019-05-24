Presidential Administration Head Bohdan Denying Relations Between Zelenskyi's Team, Ex-Presidential Administration Head Portnov And SBU Ex-Chairperson Khoroshkovskyi

Head of the Presidential Administration, Andrii Bohdan, is denying any relations between the team of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, former first deputy head of the Presidential Administration of former president Viktor Yanukovych, Andrii Portnov, and former chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Valerii Khoroshkovskyi.

He has said this on the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The politician also denies any relations with non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Oleksandr Onyschenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 19, Portnov returned to Ukraine.