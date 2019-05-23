Petition Calling For Zelenskyi’s Resignation Gathers 25,000 Votes Necessary For Consideration In 24 Hours

An electronic petition calling for the resignation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has secured the 25,000 votes necessary for its consideration within one day.

This is evidenced by information on the presidential website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The petition, which was registered on May 22 by Maksym Bezruk, has secured more than 30,000 votes as of Thursday, May 23.

“Dear Volodymyr Oleksandrovych, the majority of the votes for you were protest votes. In reality, you do not have the support of 73% of voters. Your face does not unite most Ukrainians who have different and sometimes diametrically opposed views and desires,” the petition states.

According to the petition, Zelenskyi consolidated the people’s protest without making specific promises or offering specific political guidelines, but he cannot but have a concrete path after his inauguration.

According to the author of the petition, Zelenskyi’s first statements and actions after his inauguration disappointed voters and unraveled the temporary, situational consolidation of the people.

"We have an unacceptable situation in which the ‘servant of the people’ has no moral obligations to his people established during an electoral process. Therefore, we, the people of Ukraine, demand your immediate resignation from the post of president of Ukraine," the petition states.

The Presidential Administration should begin considering the petition within three business days and make Zelenskyi’s response public within 10 business days thereafter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi became the sixth president of Ukraine on May 20.