subscribe to newsletter
26 26.4
28.85 29.5
˟
23 May 2019, Thursday, 17:53 22
Politics 2019-05-24T06:35:47+03:00
Ukrainian news
Supreme Court Receives Claim On Rada Disbandment Unlawfulness

Supreme Court Receives Claim On Rada Disbandment Unlawfulness

The Supreme Court has received a statement of claim about the unlawfulness of the disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada.

The press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Supreme Court has received a statement of claim to annul and invalidate the Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 303/2019 “On Early Termination of Powers of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and Scheduling of Snap Election" of May 21, 2019. The claim was submitted by an individual today, May 23, 2019," reads the statement.

The case is registered under the number 9901/275/19.

In compliance with the Code of Administrative Procedure, a judge, within five days from the date of a claim filing, decides on the following procedural actions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Oleksandr Danyliuk, former advisor for then Defense Minister Valerii Heletei, claimed that his Spilna Sprava non-government organization challenged at the Supreme Court of Ukraine the lawfulness of the decree of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi on disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada.

On May 21, Zelenskyi disbanded the Verkhovna Rada and set the snap parliamentary election for July 21.

On May 22, 2019, Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Andriy Parubiy said the presidential decree on the disbandment of the parliament was unlawful.

Больше новостей о: claim supreme court Verkhovna Rada disbandment

Archive
News
Petition Calling For Zelenskyi’s Resignation Gathers 25,000 Votes Necessary For Consideration In 24 Hours 17:55
Supreme Court Receives Claim On Rada Disbandment Unlawfulness 17:53
Zelenskyi To Conduct Survey Of Ukrainians On Conclusion Of Peace Agreements With Russia 17:49
Central Election Commission Lacks Time For Holding Tender Procedures For Snap Rada Elections 17:45
39.9% Of Pollees Questioned By Yaremenko Institute And Social Monitoring Center Ready To Vote For Servant Of The People Party, 11.2% - For Opposition Platform - For Life, 9.9% For Petro Poroshenko Bloc At Rada Election 17:41
more news
IMF Mission Cuts Term Of Its Work In Ukraine, Not To Revise Cooperation Program – Source 12:48
Zelenskyi Appoints Herus As Envoy To Cabinet 12:50
Zelenskyi To Meet IMF Mission Next Week 18:00
President's Representative At Rada Stefanchuk: Zelenskyi Having Several Options Of Actions On Format Of Snap Parliamentary Election 17:52
State Guard Head Heletei Resigns 17:56
more news
Zelenskyi To Meet IMF Mission Next Week 18:00
State Guard Head Heletei Resigns 17:56
IMF Mission Cuts Term Of Its Work In Ukraine, Not To Revise Cooperation Program – Source 12:48
43.8% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Will Vote For Servant Of The People Party, 10.5% - For Opposition Platform - For Life, 8.8% For Petro Poroshenko Bloc At Parliamentary Election 13:01
8 Ukrainian Military Men Off Route And Taken Hostage By Militants In Donetsk Region 12:54
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok