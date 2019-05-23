Supreme Court Receives Claim On Rada Disbandment Unlawfulness

The Supreme Court has received a statement of claim about the unlawfulness of the disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada.

The press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Supreme Court has received a statement of claim to annul and invalidate the Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 303/2019 “On Early Termination of Powers of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and Scheduling of Snap Election" of May 21, 2019. The claim was submitted by an individual today, May 23, 2019," reads the statement.

The case is registered under the number 9901/275/19.

In compliance with the Code of Administrative Procedure, a judge, within five days from the date of a claim filing, decides on the following procedural actions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Oleksandr Danyliuk, former advisor for then Defense Minister Valerii Heletei, claimed that his Spilna Sprava non-government organization challenged at the Supreme Court of Ukraine the lawfulness of the decree of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi on disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada.

On May 21, Zelenskyi disbanded the Verkhovna Rada and set the snap parliamentary election for July 21.

On May 22, 2019, Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Andriy Parubiy said the presidential decree on the disbandment of the parliament was unlawful.