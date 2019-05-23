Zelenskyi To Conduct Survey Of Ukrainians On Conclusion Of Peace Agreements With Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi intends to conduct a survey of Ukrainians regarding possible negotiations with Russia and the conclusion of peace agreements with it.

The Presidential press-service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We must hear every person. This is not a legislative referendum, but an informational one: citizens, what do you think. This is a normal conversation with people,” said Zelenskyi.

During a meeting with public activists, he explained that bringing the issue of concluding peace agreements with Russia to a referendum does not have a legislative initiative - this is a way to find out the opinion of society.

Zelenskyi stressed that he is striving for openness in discussing important issues for the country and does not want to make decisions behind closed doors, as was done before.

The meeting participants agreed that it would be advisable to call this not a referendum, but a poll.

For their part, the activists suggested that the head of state’s meetings with representatives of the public should be held on an ongoing basis.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Presidential Administration Andrii Bohdan announced the possibility of bringing the issue of concluding peace agreements with Russia to a nationwide referendum.