39.9% Of Pollees Questioned By Yaremenko Institute And Social Monitoring Center Ready To Vote For Servant Of The People Party, 11.2% - For Opposition Platform - For Life, 9.9% For Petro Poroshenko Bloc At Rada Election

23 May 2019, Thursday, 17:41
A total of 39.9% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute, and the Social Monitoring center are ready to vote for the Servant of the People party; 11.2% - for the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; and 9.9% - for the Petro Poroshenko Bloc-Solidarity party at the parliamentary election.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

If the parliamentary election took place following Sunday, 9.6% would vote for the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party; and 5.7% - for the Power And Honor party of Ihor Smeshko.

Therefore, the 5-percent vote threshold can be overcome by only five parties.

The poll was conducted on May 15-19 and additionally on May 20-23.

A total of 2,121 adult respondents took part in the poll in all regions of Ukraine.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi disbanded the Ukrainian Parliament and set the snap parliamentary election for July 21.

