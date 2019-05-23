subscribe to newsletter
  Belarus Lifts Restrictions On Exports Of Petroleum Products
Belarus Lifts Restrictions On Exports Of Petroleum Products

Belarus has lifted restrictions on exports of petroleum productions imposed in connection with problems with the quality of crude oil supplied from Russia.

The BELTA agency announced this in a statement citing Andrei Rybakov, the CEO of Belneftekhim concern, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The ban on exports has been lifted. There is one obligation - provision of the domestic market in full," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 25, 2019, Belarus resumed deliveries of light petroleum products (gasoline, kerosene, jet fuel) to Ukraine and Poland.

In April, Belarus had suspended exports of light petroleum products (gasoline, kerosene, jet fuel) to Ukraine, Poland, and the Baltic countries.

