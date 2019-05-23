Spilna Sprava NGO Head Danyliuk Challenges At Supreme Court Zelenskyi's Decree On Rada Disbandment

Oleksandr Danyliuk, former advisor for then Defense Minister Valerii Heletei, and his Spilna Sprava non-government organization have challenged at the Supreme Court of Ukraine the lawfulness of the decree of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi on disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada.

Danyliuk wrote this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also wrote that the parliamentary elections should be held on open party tickets and candidates should be required to submit e-declarations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and scheduling of the snap parliamentary election for July 21 has taken effect.

On May 21, Zelenskyi disbanded the Verkhovna Rada and set the snap parliamentary election for July 21.

On May 22, 2019, Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Andriy Parubiy said the presidential decree on the disbandment of the parliament was unlawful.