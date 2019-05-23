Justice Ministry Not Entitled To Appeal Against Appointment Of Bohdan As Head Of Presidential Administration

The Justice Ministry of Ukraine says it is not entitled to appeal against the appointment of Presidential Administration head Andrii Bohdan in violation of the lustration law.

The Justice Ministry said this to Ukrainian News Agency following its inquiry.

The Justice Ministry says Andrii Bohdan cannot hold the position of the head of the Presidential Administration in compliance with the lustration law.

The Justice Ministry notes that the Supreme Court ruled in March 2018 that the Justice Ministry has no right to appeal against the appointment.

The Justice Ministry says Andrii Bohdan is not in the list of persons liable to the lustration because he had been dismissed as the government envoy for questions of anticorruption policies before enactment of the lustration law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi appointed Andrii Bohdan the head of the Presidential Administration.

In 2010-2014, Andrii Bohdan was the government envoy for questions of anticorruption policies in the Cabinet of Ministers headed by then prime minister Mykola Azarov.