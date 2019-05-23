PGO Interrogates Portnov On May 22

On May 22, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine interrogated Andrii Portnov, who was the first deputy head of the Presidential Administration of president Viktor Yanukovych.

Portnov wrote this in his Telegram-channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Prosecutor General's Office summoned Portnov for May 27 but the former first deputy head of the Presidential Administration decided to come on May 22.

He informed the Prosecutor General's Office about the role of Horbatiuk, the head of the Special Investigation Department, and the leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office in concealing information about the killing of the Euromaidan activists.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 19, 2019, Portnov returned to Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General's Office had refused to close all criminal cases against Portnov.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv gave the Prosecutor General's Office one month to end the investigation of the criminal proceedings against Portnov on February 20.

The criminal proceedings in question involve possible illegal enrichment and threats against former member of the parliament Inna Bohoslovska.