subscribe to newsletter
26 26.4
28.85 29.5
˟
23 May 2019, Thursday, 12:51 14
Politics 2019-05-24T00:15:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
PGO Interrogates Portnov On May 22

PGO Interrogates Portnov On May 22

On May 22, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine interrogated Andrii Portnov, who was the first deputy head of the Presidential Administration of president Viktor Yanukovych.

Portnov wrote this in his Telegram-channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Prosecutor General's Office summoned Portnov for May 27 but the former first deputy head of the Presidential Administration decided to come on May 22.

He informed the Prosecutor General's Office about the role of Horbatiuk, the head of the Special Investigation Department, and the leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office in concealing information about the killing of the Euromaidan activists.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 19, 2019, Portnov returned to Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General's Office had refused to close all criminal cases against Portnov.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv gave the Prosecutor General's Office one month to end the investigation of the criminal proceedings against Portnov on February 20.

The criminal proceedings in question involve possible illegal enrichment and threats against former member of the parliament Inna Bohoslovska.

Больше новостей о: PGO interrogation Andrii Portnov

Archive
News
Petition Calling For Zelenskyi’s Resignation Gathers 25,000 Votes Necessary For Consideration In 24 Hours 17:55
Supreme Court Receives Claim On Rada Disbandment Unlawfulness 17:53
Zelenskyi To Conduct Survey Of Ukrainians On Conclusion Of Peace Agreements With Russia 17:49
Central Election Commission Lacks Time For Holding Tender Procedures For Snap Rada Elections 17:45
39.9% Of Pollees Questioned By Yaremenko Institute And Social Monitoring Center Ready To Vote For Servant Of The People Party, 11.2% - For Opposition Platform - For Life, 9.9% For Petro Poroshenko Bloc At Rada Election 17:41
more news
IMF Mission Cuts Term Of Its Work In Ukraine, Not To Revise Cooperation Program – Source 12:48
Zelenskyi Appoints Herus As Envoy To Cabinet 12:50
Zelenskyi To Meet IMF Mission Next Week 18:00
President's Representative At Rada Stefanchuk: Zelenskyi Having Several Options Of Actions On Format Of Snap Parliamentary Election 17:52
State Guard Head Heletei Resigns 17:56
more news
Zelenskyi To Meet IMF Mission Next Week 18:00
State Guard Head Heletei Resigns 17:56
IMF Mission Cuts Term Of Its Work In Ukraine, Not To Revise Cooperation Program – Source 12:48
43.8% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Will Vote For Servant Of The People Party, 10.5% - For Opposition Platform - For Life, 8.8% For Petro Poroshenko Bloc At Parliamentary Election 13:01
8 Ukrainian Military Men Off Route And Taken Hostage By Militants In Donetsk Region 12:54
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok