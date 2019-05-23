Zelenskyi's Decree On Rada Disbandment And Scheduling Snap Parliamentary Election For July 21 Takes Effect

The decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and scheduling of the snap parliamentary election for July 21 has taken effect.

Respective decree 303 dated May 21 has been published in the Uriadovyi Kurier official governmental newspaper, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has been urged to finance the snap parliamentary election.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 21, Zelenskyi disbanded the Verkhovna Rada and set the snap parliamentary election for July 21.