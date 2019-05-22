subscribe to newsletter
Zelenskyi To Meet IMF Mission Next Week

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi intends to meet with the mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that is currently in Ukraine next week (May 27-June 2).

The presidential press service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi will hold a meeting with the mission from the International Monetary Fund that is currently in Kyiv. The meeting will take place next week as planned,” the statement said.

The mission is currently meeting with government officials.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a source has said that the IMF mission is cutting back its work schedule in Ukraine and will not revise the IMF program for Ukraine.

