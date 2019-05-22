subscribe to newsletter
President's Representative At Rada Stefanchuk: Zelenskyi Having Several Options Of Actions On Format Of Snap Parliamentary Election

Ruslan Stefanchuk, the representative of the President of Ukraine at the Verkhovna Rada, says President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is having several options of actions regarding the format of the snap parliamentary election.

Stefanchuk said this to the press, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I will have to come and discuss the issues with the President of Ukraine. We have several plans and they will depend on a reaction of the Verkhovna Rada. We have received this reaction and then we will build plans A, B, C, that we have," he said.

Stefanchuk does not consider the refusal of the parliament to include president's bills in its agenda as the start of a political crisis.

He says the presidential decree on disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada and on holding the snap parliamentary election is expected to be published tomorrow, May 23.

According to Ruslan Stefanchuk, President Zelenskyi will hold certain political consultations and negotiations on Wednesday before taking further steps.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, the Verkhovna Rada refused to consider amendments to the election legislation.

President Zelenskyi proposes the Verkhovna Rada cancel the parliamentary election in majority constituencies and cut the electoral threshold from 5% to 3%.

Four Members of Parliament propose the parliament cancel the election to the Verkhovna Rada in majority constituencies, open party lists and cut the electoral threshold from 5% to 3%.

