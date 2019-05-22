subscribe to newsletter
22 May 2019, Wednesday
Rada Refuses To Consider Changes To Electoral Law

The Verkhovna Rada refused to consider changes to the electoral legislation.

92 Members of Parliament voted for the submission of the relevant bills No.10319 and No.10319-1 with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the second bill of the President No.10317 on amending the Law on Public Procurement for the implementation of procurement during the electoral process was also not put on the agenda.

127 MPs voted for putting it on the agenda with the minimum required 226.

At the same time, Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy noted that he had previously discussed the issue of public procurement with the First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Maksym Nefiodov, and stressed that the solution to difficulties with public procurement does not require the adoption of a bill.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi proposes the Verkhovna Rada cancel the parliamentary election in majority constituencies and reduce the electoral threshold from 5% to 3%.

Four Members of Parliament propose the parliament cancel the election to the Verkhovna Rada in majority constituencies, open party lists and reduce the electoral threshold from 5% to 3%.

