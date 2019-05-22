Zelenskyi Appoints Bakanov As SBU First Deputy Chairperson

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Ivan Bakanov as the first deputy chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) / head of the main anticorruption and organized crime department.

This follows from the presidential decree 316 dated May 22, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Bakanov was born in Kryvyi Rih on May 2, 1974 and is Zelenskyi’s playmate.

Since January 25, 2013, he has headed the Kvartal 95 and since December 2017 he has lead the Servant of the People party.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi has also appointed Serhii Shefir as the first aide to the President of Ukraine.

Shefir is a scriptwriter and producer / director of the Kvartal 95 along with his brother Borys Shefir and Volodymyr Zelenskyi.