43.8% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Will Vote For Servant Of The People Party, 10.5% - For Opposition Platform - For Life, 8.8% For Petro Poroshenko Bloc At Parliamentary Election

A total of 43.8% of respondents questioned by the Rating sociological group are ready to vote for the Servant of the People party; 10.5% - for the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; and 8.8% - for the Petro Poroshenko Bloc-Solidarity party at the parliamentary election.

At the same time, 7.3% of pollees will vote for the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party; 5.1% for the Power And Honor party of Ihor Smeshko; 4.6% for the Holos party of singer Sviatoslav Vakarchuk; 3.3% for Radical Party of Oleh Liashko; and 3.2% for the Opposition bloc.

The rating of other parties including People's Front, Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association party and Samopomich Association is lower than 3%.

The poll was conducted among 2,000 residents of Ukraine on May 16-21.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi considers that the major reason for disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada is a low trust of the society in the Verkhovna Rada.