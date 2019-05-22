Zelenskyi Cancels Zerkal’s Appointment As Presidential Administration Deputy Head

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has cancelled appointment of Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine for European integration Olena Zerkal as a Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration.

This follows from the presidential decree 315 dated May 22, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The reasons for such a decision have not been mentioned.

On her Facebook page, Zerkal said she would explain the situation later.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 21, Zelenskyi appointed Zerkal as a Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration.

In some time, the decree disappeared from the President’s website.