Zelenskyi Cancels Zerkal’s Appointment As Presidential Administration Deputy Head

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has cancelled appointment of Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine for European integration Olena Zerkal as a Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration.\r\nThis follows from the presidential decree 315 dated May 22, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nThe reasons for such a decision have not been mentioned.\r\nOn her Facebook page, Zerkal said she would explain the situation later.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 21, Zelenskyi appointed Zerkal as a Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration.\r\nIn some time, the decree disappeared from the President’s website.