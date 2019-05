8 Ukrainian Military Men Off Route And Taken Hostage By Militants In Donetsk Region

A total of eight Ukrainian military men have off routed and taken hostage by militants in Donetsk region.

Press-center of the JFO has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Command of the JFO is taking all possible measures to locate and return them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 21, militants fired upon positions of Joint Forces Operation units five times, three Ukrainian military men were wounded.