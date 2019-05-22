subscribe to newsletter
Zelenskyi Appoints Herus As Envoy To Cabinet

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Andrii Herus as his envoy to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

This follows from the presidential decree 314 dated May 22, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Herus is a former member of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities.

He also headed the Concorde Capital LLC.

He was born in 1982 in the town of Novovolynsk (Volyn region).

He had occupied the post of an expert for energy in the Zelenskyi’s headquarters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi has appointed Ruslan Stefanchuk as the President’s adviser and the envoy to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

