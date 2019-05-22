IMF Mission Cuts Term Of Its Work In Ukraine, Not To Revise Cooperation Program – Source

The Mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is shortening its stay in Ukraine and will not revise the cooperation program.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source.

According to the report, the IMF is changing the schedule of its work in Kyiv.

According to the source, some personnel appointments to the Presidential Administration have also been taken into consideration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IMF mission started its work in Ukraine on May 21.