PGO Summons Presidential Administration Ex-First Deputy Head Portnov For Questioning On May 27

The Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGO) has summoned former first deputy head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration Andrii Portnov to appear for questioning on May 27.

Serhii Horbatiuk, the head of the special investigations department at the Prosecutor General’s Office, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"He has been summoned for questioning at 11:00 on May 27," he said.

Portnov will be questioned as a witness in cases involving Euromaidan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Portnov returned to Ukraine on May 19.

The Prosecutor General’s Office recently refused to close all the criminal proceedings against Portnov.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv gave the Prosecutor General's Office one month to end the investigation of the criminal proceedings against Portnov on February 20.

The criminal proceedings in question involve possible illegal enrichment and threats against former member of the parliament Inna Bohoslovska.