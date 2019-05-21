Zelenskyi: Low Trust In Rada, Absence Of Coalition Reasons For Its Disbandment

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi considers that the major argument for disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is low trust of the citizens in it, and a legal ground for its disbandment is the absence of any coalition in it.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and leaders of the parliamentary factions and groups, the parties discussed holding of snap parliamentary election and release of the Ukrainians from custody in the Russian Federation.

Zelenskyi suggested holding a standalone meeting with representatives of the previous president's team on the issue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is asking Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, to convene an extraordinary meeting of the Ukrainian Parliament for May 22.