Absence Of Coalition Reason For Rada’s Disbandment – Bohdan

Adviser of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi for legal matters, Andrii Bohdan, states that the reason for disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in respective presidential decree will be absence of parliamentary coalition.

He has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Co-chairperson of the Vidrodzhennia Party parliamentary group, Vitalii Khomutynnik, states that President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is planning to sign the decree on disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on May 22.

According to Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Chairperson, Iryna Heraschenko, another date of July 28 is also being considered for holding of the snap parliamentary election.