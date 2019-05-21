subscribe to newsletter
  • Tymoshenko: Groysman's Resignation Desire To Create Political Crisis For Zelenskyi
21 May 2019, Tuesday
Politics 2019-05-21T18:45:46+03:00
Ukrainian news
Tymoshenko: Groysman's Resignation Desire To Create Political Crisis For Zelenskyi

Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yulia Tymoshenko, considers that the decision of Prime Minister of Ukraine, Volodymyr Groysman, to resign is his desire to create political crisis for President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

She has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She noted that Groysman must further fulfill the functions of the prime minister until appointment of the new one.

At the same time, only a coalition has the right to nominate new prime minister to the President.

According to Tymoshenko, the Parliament might consider the Groysman’s resignation statement at its extraordinary meeting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Groysman has decided to resign after the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine scheduled for May 22.

