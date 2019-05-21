Zelenskyi Initiating Termination Of Majority System, Lowering Of Vote Threshold To 3% Before Snap Parliamentary Election – Khomutynnik

Zelenskyi Initiating Termination Of Majority System, Lowering Of Vote Threshold To 3% Before Snap Parliamentar

Co-chair of the Vidrodzhennia Party parliamentary group, Vitalii Khomutynnik, states that President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is initiating termination of the majority system and lowering of the vote threshold to 3% before holding of the snap parliamentary election.

He has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that the participants in the meeting also discussed specification of terms on imperative mandate.

At the same time, Chairperson of the Radical Party faction at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oleh Liashko, noted that President Volodymyr Zelenskyi had to send a letter to Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, to initiate holding of an extraordinary meeting to amend the election law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi and chairpersons of the parliamentary factions have agreed to hold snap parliamentary election on July 21.