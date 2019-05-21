Parliamentary Factions’ Leaders Say No Coalition Existed 2 Years – Khomutynnik

Co-chair of the Vidrodzhennia Party parliamentary group, Vitalii Khomutynnik, states that at the meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the leaders of the parliamentary factions said that there had been no coalition for already 2 years.

Khomutynnik has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that the fact of the coalition’s absence had always been concealed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi has agreed with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada factions on scheduling the snap parliamentary election for July 21.