Zelenskyi Planning To Sign Decree On Rada’s Disbandment On May 22 – Khomutynnik

Co-chairperson of the Vidrodzhennia Party parliamentary group, Vitalii Khomutynnik, states that President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is planning to sign the decree on disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on May 22.

Khomutynnik has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Chairperson, Iryna Heraschenko, another date of July 28 is also being considered for holding of the snap parliamentary election.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi has agreed with chairpersons of the parliamentary factions on scheduling snap parliamentary election for July 21.