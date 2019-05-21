subscribe to newsletter
  • SBI Starts Investigation Into Alleged High Treason Of Poroshenko
21 May 2019, Tuesday, 13:46 68
SBI Starts Investigation Into Alleged High Treason Of Poroshenko

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened a criminal case upon alleged high treason by former president, Petro Poroshenko, and other officials during approach of the Ukrainian seamen to the Kerch Strait, which entailed their detention by Russian military men.

Press service of the SBI has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The case was open following respective appeal from former deputy head of the Yanukovych's Presidential Administration, Andrii Portnov.

A pre-trial investigation is underway.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Portnov has asked the SBI to investigate alleged high treason of Poroshenko.

