Zelenskyi Agrees With Parliamentary Factions’ Leaders On Scheduling Snap Parliamentary Election For July 21

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has agreed with chairpersons of the Verkhovna Rada factions on scheduling the snap parliamentary election for July 21.

Chairperson of the Radical Party faction at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oleh Liashko, has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The leader of the Radical Party noted that the Ukrainian Parliament would hold an extraordinary meeting to amend the election legislation.

First deputy chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Iryna Heraschenko, has warned against a too rapid amendment of the election legislation and told about absence of constitutional reasons for disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada.

She said that chairperson of the Central Election Commission, Tetiana Slipachuk, was also present at the consultations between President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and heads of the parliamentary factions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, Zelenskyi said he would disband the Verkhovna Rada.