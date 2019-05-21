IMF Mission Start Work In Ukraine

The Mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has started its work in Ukraine.\r\nUkrainian News agency learnt this from a representative of the Kyiv office of the IMF.\r\nThe Mission will work for two weeks and assess the implementation of the cooperation program between Ukraine and the Fund.\r\nThe last time, the Mission arrived in Ukraine in September 2018.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in April 2014, the IMF approved the credit program for Ukraine for USD 17.01 billion.\r\nEarly in May 2018, the IMF provided the first tranche of USD 3.19 billion.\r\nIn October 2018, Ukraine and the IMF agreed on new stand-by program.