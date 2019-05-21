subscribe to newsletter
26 26.35
28.9 29.45
˟
21 May 2019, Tuesday, 13:05 37
Politics 2019-05-21T18:30:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
IMF Mission Start Work In Ukraine

IMF Mission Start Work In Ukraine

The Mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has started its work in Ukraine.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a representative of the Kyiv office of the IMF.

The Mission will work for two weeks and assess the implementation of the cooperation program between Ukraine and the Fund.

The last time, the Mission arrived in Ukraine in September 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in April 2014, the IMF approved the credit program for Ukraine for USD 17.01 billion.

Early in May 2018, the IMF provided the first tranche of USD 3.19 billion.

In October 2018, Ukraine and the IMF agreed on new stand-by program.

Больше новостей о: IMF IMF Mission

Archive
News
PGO Summons Presidential Administration Ex-First Deputy Head Portnov For Questioning On May 27 18:05
Zelenskyi: Low Trust In Rada, Absence Of Coalition Reasons For Its Disbandment 17:58
Absence Of Coalition Reason For Rada’s Disbandment – Bohdan 17:55
Tymoshenko: Groysman's Resignation Desire To Create Political Crisis For Zelenskyi 17:52
Zelenskyi Initiating Termination Of Majority System, Lowering Of Vote Threshold To 3% Before Snap Parliamentary Election – Khomutynnik 17:47
more news
Groysman Decides To Resign 18:19
Zelenskyi Invites Rada Faction Leaders For Consultations On Early Dissolution Of Rada At 10 AM On May 21 17:05
SBI Starts Investigation Into Alleged High Treason Of Poroshenko 13:46
Zelenskyi Declares UAH 9.7 Million Of Income, Villa In Italy, His Spouse UAH 4.9 Million Of Income For 2018 15:37
UK Queen Elizabeth II Congratulates Zelenskyi On Inauguration 16:07
more news
Zelenskyi Asking Officials To Not Hang His Portrait In Their Offices 13:44
Zelenskyi Planning To Sign Decree On Rada’s Disbandment On May 22 – Khomutynnik 13:57
Groysman Decides To Resign 18:19
SBI Starts Investigation Into Alleged High Treason Of Poroshenko 13:46
Zelenskyi Calling On Rada To Immediately Adopt Election Code, Law On Termination Of Parliamentary Immunity, Return Criminal Responsibility For Unlawful Enrichment 13:22
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok