UN Security Council Cancels Meeting To Discuss Ukraine’s Language Law

The majority of members of the United Nations Security Council have voted against the opening of a meeting on demand of the Russian Federation to discuss the law on functioning of Ukrainian as the state language adopted by Ukraine, therefore, the meeting was cancelled.

Respective decision was taken by members of the UN Security Council at the beginning of the meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The meeting was supported by five representatives of the countries, six representatives were against and four abstained.

Besides, representatives of the UN Security Council members noted inexpediency of holding of the meeting on the day of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s inauguration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Pavlo Klimkin, called unfounded the demand of Russia to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council on the Ukraine's law.

