Groysman Decides To Resign

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has decided to resign after the Cabinet of Ministers’ meeting on May 22.

Groysman announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The president of Ukraine was sworn in today. During his inaugural speech, he said that the government should resign. I think you all understand that the government resigns when a new parliament is elected and not when a new president is elected. That notwithstanding, I have decided for myself to resign immediately after the next government meeting on Wednesday," he said.

The prime minister listed the main achievements of his Cabinet of Ministers and said that he was not ashamed of his work.

Groysman’s government was appointed in April 2016, and it was in office for more than three years.

According to the law, the entire Cabinet of Ministers resigns when the prime minister resigns, but the Cabinet of Ministers will continue performing its functions until a new government takes office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi took the oath of office on Monday, becoming the sixth president of Ukraine.

He called on the Cabinet of Ministers to resign and announced that he would dissolve the parliament.

Foreign Affairs Minister Pavlo Klimkin and Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak, who were appointed to the Cabinet of Ministers as part of the presidential quota, have resigned.