Zelenskyi Invites Rada Faction Leaders For Consultations On Early Dissolution Of Rada At 10 AM On May 21

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has invited the leaders of parliamentary factions for consultations on early dissolution of the eighth parliament at 10 a.m. on May 21.

The Radical Party parliamentary faction’s leader Oleh Liashko announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President Zelenskyi has invited me for consultations on dissolution of the parliament. There are no constitutional grounds for dissolution of the parliament. This is a purely political decision, but we are going for early election because the society expects it. However, to ensure that Ukrainians are not deceived again, we must immediately change the electoral law to abolish majority representation, which is the main source of political corruption," he wrote.

According to a document posted by Liashko, Zelenskyi intends to hold consultations with leaders of parliamentary factions in the Presidential Administration building at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21.

The President cited Section 3 of Article 90 of the Ukrainian Constitution (the president has the right to dissolve the parliament if plenary sessions cannot begin within 30 days of a regular session) as the reason for the consultation on dissolution of the parliament.

In addition, Article 90 of the Constitution states that the president is to make decisions on dissolution of the parliament after consultations with the speaker of the parliament, the deputy spear of the parliament, and the heads of parliamentary factions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after taking the oath of office on Monday, Zelenskyi announced that he would dissolve the parliament.