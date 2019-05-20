Zelenskyi Declares UAH 9.7 Million Of Income, Villa In Italy, His Spouse UAH 4.9 Million Of Income For 2018

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has declared UAH 9.7 million of income, and his spouse – UAH 4.9 million of income for 2018.

This follows from his declaration for 2018, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The UAH 9.7 million income of Zelenskyi included UAH 4.5 million of the salary in the Kvartal 95.

His spouse works in the Kvartal 95 as well; she earned there UAH 1.1 million of salaries in 2018.

Zelenskyi holds in banks USD 434,000, EUR 132 and UAH 1 million, and his spouse - USD 12,000 and UAH 254,000.

In cash he keeps USD 190,000 and EUR 107,000, and his spouse - UAH 150,000.

In October 2016, Zelenskyi and his spouse received an apartment in Kyiv of 270 square meters (worth UAH 19.3 million), owned by Aldorante Limited (Cyprus), from November 2014 they rented an apartment of 92 square meters in the United Kingdom (worth UAH 42.3 million), and in April 2013, the Zelenskyi’s spouse purchased an apartment in Yalta of 130 square meters for UAH 1.3 million.

Besides, Zelenskyi in joint ownership with the artistic directors of Kvartal 95 has three apartments in Kyiv: 132 square meters, 255 square meters and 200 square meters in Kyiv.

Since 2008, he owns a house in Kyiv region of 354 square meters and a land plot of 1,200 square meters, and also has two parking lots in Kyiv.

Since 2014, Zelenskyi’s spouse has in joint ownership with the artistic leaders of Kvartal 95 an apartment in Kyiv of 284 square meters for UAH 2.7 million and two non-residential premises in Kyiv (338 square meters and 306 square meters).

Also, the couple has declared a house in Italy of 413 square meters, which is registered for their Italian company San Tommaso S.R.L.

Ownership of it had been acquired in 2015, but it was not specified in the previous declaration.

The objects of unfinished construction in the declaration are five hotel rooms in Georgia, which are jointly owned by the couple.

Similar to the previous declaration, Zelenskyi has indicated Rolex, Breguet, Bovet, Piaget, Tag Heuer wristwatches as a valuable property, and his spouse - Breguet watch, as well as earrings and a diamond ring of Graff brand.

The President has a Range Rover Land Rover (2016 production year) for UAH 4.7 million, and his spouse has a Mercedes-Benz S500 4 Matic (2014 production year) for UAH 1.8 million.

Zelenskyi is the beneficiary of Kinokvartal, Vilhar Holdings Limited in Cyprus, and jointly with his spouse owns Kvartal 95, Aldorante Limited in Cyprus, Film Heritage inc in Belize and San Tommaso S.R.L. in Italy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi declared UAH 7.3 million of income for 2017.

On Monday, he took the oath and became the sixth President.

In March, journalists unveiled an investigation into the undeclared Italian villa of Zelenskyi.

Then his headquarters denied the need for the showman to include in the declaration a villa in Italy, which belongs to the company he founded.