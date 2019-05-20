Batkivschyna Welcomes Rada Disbandment By Zelenskyi

The Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association parliamentary faction has welcomed disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Deputy Chairperson of the Batkivschyna parliamentary faction, Serhii Sobolev, said this on the sidelines of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during his inauguration speech, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi informed he was disbanding the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of VIII convocation.