subscribe to newsletter
26.15 26.46
29.05 29.7
˟
20 May 2019, Monday, 13:52 25
Politics 2019-05-20T13:54:34+03:00
Ukrainian news
Batkivschyna Welcomes Rada Disbandment By Zelenskyi

Batkivschyna Welcomes Rada Disbandment By Zelenskyi

The Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association parliamentary faction has welcomed disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Deputy Chairperson of the Batkivschyna parliamentary faction, Serhii Sobolev, said this on the sidelines of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during his inauguration speech, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi informed he was disbanding the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of VIII convocation.

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada Batkivschyna inauguration President Volodymyr Zelenskyi Verkhovna Rada disbandment

Archive
News
Groysman Decides To Resign 18:19
Zelenskyi Invites Rada Faction Leaders For Consultations On Early Dissolution Of Rada At 10 AM On May 21 17:05
UK Queen Elizabeth II Congratulates Zelenskyi On Inauguration 16:07
Zelenskyi Declares UAH 9.7 Million Of Income, Villa In Italy, His Spouse UAH 4.9 Million Of Income For 2018 15:37
Batkivschyna Welcomes Rada Disbandment By Zelenskyi 13:52
more news
Zelenskyi Becomes President 13:11
Zelenskyi Ready To Naturalize Those Willing To Work For Ukraine 13:29
Zelenskyi Ready For Everything To Cease Fire In Donbas 13:24
Zelenskyi Calling On Rada To Immediately Adopt Election Code, Law On Termination Of Parliamentary Immunity, Return Criminal Responsibility For Unlawful Enrichment 13:22
Zelenskyi's Team Selects Top-100 Candidates For President’s Spokesperson Position 13:26
more news
Zelenskyi Declares UAH 9.7 Million Of Income, Villa In Italy, His Spouse UAH 4.9 Million Of Income For 2018 15:37
Zelenskyi Becomes President 13:11
Zelenskyi Calling On Rada To Immediately Adopt Election Code, Law On Termination Of Parliamentary Immunity, Return Criminal Responsibility For Unlawful Enrichment 13:22
Zelenskyi's Team Selects Top-100 Candidates For President’s Spokesperson Position 13:26
Zelenskyi Ready To Naturalize Those Willing To Work For Ukraine 13:29
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok