Chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Hrytsak has submitted his resignation statement.

Press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Hrytsak said all his deputies have also submitted their resignation statements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko has dismissed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksandr Turchynov.