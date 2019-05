Zelenskyi Asking Officials To Not Hang His Portrait In Their Offices

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has asked all Ukrainian officials not to hang his portrait in their offices but to hang their children’s portraits instead.

He said this in his inauguration speech at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, May 20, Volodymyr Zelenskyi became the sixth President of Ukraine.