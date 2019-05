Court To Start Considering Appeal Against Yanukovych’s Sentence On June 13

The Kyiv Court of Appeal intends to start considering an appeal against the sentence to former president Viktor Yanukovych on June 13.

This follows from the schedule of case consideration posted on the official website of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The process will start on June 13 at 10 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 24, the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced (in absentia) Yanukovych to 13 years in prison.