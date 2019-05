Zelenskyi Ready For Everything To Cease Fire In Donbas

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi says he is ready for everything to cease fire in Donbas.

He said this in his inauguration speech at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that Ukraine had to stop the war in Donbas not losing its territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, May 20, Zelenskyi became the sixth President of Ukraine.