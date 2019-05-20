subscribe to newsletter
26.15 26.46
29.05 29.7
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyi Calling On Rada To Immediately Adopt Election Code, Law On Termination Of Parliamentary Immunity, Return Criminal Responsibility For Unlawful Enrichment
20 May 2019, Monday, 13:22 5
Politics 2019-05-20T13:23:33+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyi Calling On Rada To Immediately Adopt Election Code, Law On Termination Of Parliamentary Immunity, Re

Zelenskyi Calling On Rada To Immediately Adopt Election Code, Law On Termination Of Parliamentary Immunity, Return Criminal Responsibility For Unlawful Enrichment

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is calling on the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to immediately adopt the Election Code of Ukraine, the law on termination of parliamentary immunity and reinstate criminal responsibility for unlawful enrichment.

He said this in his inauguration speech at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also called on the MPs to dismiss Chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Hrytsak; Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Yurii Lutsenko; and Minister of Defense, Stepan Poltorak.

Zelenskyi said the Verkhovna Rada had two months to do that.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, May 20, Zelenskyi became the sixth President of Ukraine.

Hrytsak had submitted his resignation statement.

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada inauguration President Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Archive
News
Zelenskyi To Appointment Presidential Administration Head On Monday 13:42
Poltorak Resigns 13:39
Court To Start Considering Appeal Against Yanukovych’s Sentence On June 13 13:36
Zelenskyi Ready To Naturalize Those Willing To Work For Ukraine 13:29
Zelenskyi's Team Selects Top-100 Candidates For President’s Spokesperson Position 13:26
more news
Zelenskyi Becomes President 13:11
Zelenskyi Receives Reports From Heads Of Law Enforcement Bodies 13:15
Zelenskyi Calling On Rada To Immediately Adopt Election Code, Law On Termination Of Parliamentary Immunity, Return Criminal Responsibility For Unlawful Enrichment 13:22
Zelenskyi Ready For Everything To Cease Fire In Donbas 13:24
Zelenskyi's Team Selects Top-100 Candidates For President’s Spokesperson Position 13:26
more news
Zelenskyi Becomes President 13:11
Zelenskyi Receives Reports From Heads Of Law Enforcement Bodies 13:15
Zelenskyi Calling On Rada To Immediately Adopt Election Code, Law On Termination Of Parliamentary Immunity, Return Criminal Responsibility For Unlawful Enrichment 13:22
Zelenskyi Ready For Everything To Cease Fire In Donbas 13:24
Zelenskyi's Team Selects Top-100 Candidates For President’s Spokesperson Position 13:26
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok