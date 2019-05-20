Zelenskyi Calling On Rada To Immediately Adopt Election Code, Law On Termination Of Parliamentary Immunity, Return Criminal Responsibility For Unlawful Enrichment

Zelenskyi Calling On Rada To Immediately Adopt Election Code, Law On Termination Of Parliamentary Immunity, Re

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is calling on the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to immediately adopt the Election Code of Ukraine, the law on termination of parliamentary immunity and reinstate criminal responsibility for unlawful enrichment.

He said this in his inauguration speech at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also called on the MPs to dismiss Chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Hrytsak; Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Yurii Lutsenko; and Minister of Defense, Stepan Poltorak.

Zelenskyi said the Verkhovna Rada had two months to do that.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, May 20, Zelenskyi became the sixth President of Ukraine.

Hrytsak had submitted his resignation statement.