Zelenskyi Calling On Rada To Immediately Adopt Election Code, Law On Termination Of Parliamentary Immunity, Return Criminal Responsibility For Unlawful Enrichment

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is calling on the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to immediately adopt the Election Code of Ukraine, the law on termination of parliamentary immunity and reinstate criminal responsibility for unlawful enrichment.\r\nHe said this in his inauguration speech at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nHe also called on the MPs to dismiss Chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Hrytsak; Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Yurii Lutsenko; and Minister of Defense, Stepan Poltorak.\r\nZelenskyi said the Verkhovna Rada had two months to do that.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, May 20, Zelenskyi became the sixth President of Ukraine.\r\nHrytsak had submitted his resignation statement.