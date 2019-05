President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has received reports from Minister of Defense, Stepan Poltorak.

The minister gave his report during the military honors to Zelenskyi as the new President of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

After that Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov; heads of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were introduced to Zelenskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, May 20, Zelenskyi became the sixth President of Ukraine.