Volodymyr Zelenskyi has become the sixth President of Ukraine.

He has read his oath at the solemn meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyi, 41, was born in Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) on January 25, 1978.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 30, the Central Election Commission declared Zelenskyi the winner of the presidential race.

He received 73.22% of votes in the second round of the presidential election.