Poroshenko Grants Ukrainian Citizenship To Sentsov’s Cousin

President Petro Poroshenko has granted Ukrainian citizenship to Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov’s cousin Natalia Kaplan.

Kaplan announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kaplan has Russian citizenship, but she has been living in Ukraine for a long time.

She conducts and coordinates public events in defense of her cousin, who is in jail in Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a Russian court sentenced Sentsov to 20 years in prison on August 25, 2015, for planning terrorist attacks in the Russian-annexed Crimea.

Russian security forces detained him in the Crimea in May 2014.