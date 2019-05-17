subscribe to newsletter
  Presidents Of 5 European Countries To Attend Zelenskyi's Inauguration On May 20
17 May 2019, Friday, 18:03
Ukrainian news
Presidents Of 5 European Countries To Attend Zelenskyi’s Inauguration On May 20

The presidents of five European countries will attend President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s inauguration on May 20.

An informed source disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency .
Presidents Salome Zourabichvili of Georgia, Raimonds Vejonis of Latvia, Dalia Grybauskaite of Lithuania, Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia, and Janos Ader of Hungary will attend the inauguration.
The inauguration will also be attended by Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Ogtay Sabir oghlu Asadov, Romanian Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall, Kenyan Foreign Minister Monica Juma, Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan, State Secretary for the Croatian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zdravka Busic, and the Greek first deputy foreign minister.
In addition, the inauguration will be attended by Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Joel Lion, NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy Alejandro Alvargonzalez, and French Ambassador Isabelle Dumont.
As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament has decided to hold a ceremonial session at 10 a.m. on May 20, during which Zelenskyi will be sworn in as the new president of Ukraine.

